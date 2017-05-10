"Convoy of Hope" visits Gastonia

"Convoy of Hope" visits Gastonia

Around 1,500 converged on Gastonia Saturday in the parking lot next to the Gaston Gazette to take advantage of "Convoy of Hope". Jason Bachman, outreach director for Convoy of Hope who was here from Springfield, Missouri, told WBT News he had been working with the team from Gaston County for almost a year planning the event.

