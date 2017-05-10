Building to be demolished along East ...

Building to be demolished along East Franklin to make way for new growth Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A former residence on the eastern end of Gastonia that more recently served as a beauty shop will be torn down soon to make way for new development. When it was constructed in 1954 on about a third of an acre, the roughly 1,000-square-foot home at 3901 E. Franklin Blvd. was surrounded by a far different environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know anything about custom knives Tue oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May 7 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr 11 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar '17 Belmont 60
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC