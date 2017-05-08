Agencies advocate for childrena s lit...

Agencies advocate for childrena s literacy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

About two dozen faith and civic agencies from the Gaston community are expected to gather Friday at the Main Branch Library in Gastonia for the Literacy Builds Gaston event, where they'll begin crafting an inspired vision about how to equip children with necessary reading skills before they reach kindergarten. Those who attend the meeting will hear from a panel of speakers, including a pediatrician, teacher and social worker, who will discuss ways that organizations can take action to spur children's reading literacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know anything about custom knives 9 hr oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at Sun pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr 11 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar '17 Belmont 60
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC