Agencies advocate for childrena s literacy
About two dozen faith and civic agencies from the Gaston community are expected to gather Friday at the Main Branch Library in Gastonia for the Literacy Builds Gaston event, where they'll begin crafting an inspired vision about how to equip children with necessary reading skills before they reach kindergarten. Those who attend the meeting will hear from a panel of speakers, including a pediatrician, teacher and social worker, who will discuss ways that organizations can take action to spur children's reading literacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|9 hr
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|Sun
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC