Agencies advocate for childrena s literacy

About two dozen faith and civic agencies from the Gaston community are expected to gather Friday at the Main Branch Library in Gastonia for the Literacy Builds Gaston event, where they'll begin crafting an inspired vision about how to equip children with necessary reading skills before they reach kindergarten. Those who attend the meeting will hear from a panel of speakers, including a pediatrician, teacher and social worker, who will discuss ways that organizations can take action to spur children's reading literacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.