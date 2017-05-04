A still photo from the video Kecha Ro...

A still photo from the video Kecha Robinson shot of the snake on her car.

Wednesday May 3

Gastonia resident Kecha Robinson was just trying to take a weekend trip to a festival in Lincolnton with her husband when she got an unexpected visit from a snake. Robinson said she and her husband were driving near the Gaston County Courthouse in late April when her husband spotted a snake near the car's windshield wipers.

Gastonia, NC

