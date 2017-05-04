A still photo from the video Kecha Robinson shot of the snake on her car.
Gastonia resident Kecha Robinson was just trying to take a weekend trip to a festival in Lincolnton with her husband when she got an unexpected visit from a snake. Robinson said she and her husband were driving near the Gaston County Courthouse in late April when her husband spotted a snake near the car's windshield wipers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|7 hr
|pat
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|Sat
|Ctek lover
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC