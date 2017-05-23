9/11 Mobile Museum teaches younger generation to never forget
The Stephen Siller 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit stopped in Gastonia for the weekend to educate adults and children on the impact of the 9/11 attacks. NBC Charlotte spoke to a 9/11 first responder who escorted the museum into town as part of the station's On the Road to a Better Community with Gastonia Nissan.
