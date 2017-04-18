Tickets on sale now for annual chamber of commerce gala
The Heart of Business Awards & Gala, presented by Carolinas HealthCare System, will take place at 6 p.m. May 28 at the Gaston Country Club, located at 3700 Country Club Drive in Gastonia. The springtime event is held each year to recognize the contributions that small businesses make to the chamber of commerce, as well as to the region's business community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
