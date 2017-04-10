The library ambassador: Longtime clerk says goodbye
If you've checked out a book at the Gaston County Public Library since the late 1980s, Bob Bigger has probably greeted you. With a warm smile, he served the library as circulation clerk until retiring on Feb. 1. Many know him as the face of the library on Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia.
