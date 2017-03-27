The agony of not knowing Updated at
Eight years ago, Kimberly Pagano was celebrating her brother's birthday with her family, two days later she and her unborn child were dead. Kimberly, 20, was found shot to death Jan. 30, 2009, at her residence at 306 Compact School Road in Kings Mountain, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.
