Selling Gaston: What property sold and for how much
John and Nancy Garrett to D. Brian and Katie Nettles, property at 4057 Cascade Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056, $200,000 David and Patricia Frye to Zachary Murphy and Breanna Deaton, property at 2321 Winterfield Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054, $130,000 Adam and Mellisa Brown and James Brown to William Somerville, property at 141 Georgia Belle Ave., Belmont, NC 28012, $210,000 Green Street Cottages to Michael and Patricia Baldelli, property at 108 Meyers Ridge Road, Cramerton, NC 28032, $362,000 Evenyl Floyd to Parvati Shiv and Ganesh Inc., property at 614 S. Main St., Mount Holly, NC 28120, $82,000 Roger Wiltse and Amber Wallner to James and Christy Williams, property at 1005 Mays Ct., Gastonia, NC 28054, $147,000 Accent Homes to Frank Lemonte and Kimberly Melchior, property at 136 Tom Sawyer Lane, Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 18
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 16
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar '17
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Bslsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC