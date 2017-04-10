Selling Gaston: What property sold and for how much

John and Nancy Garrett to D. Brian and Katie Nettles, property at 4057 Cascade Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056, $200,000 David and Patricia Frye to Zachary Murphy and Breanna Deaton, property at 2321 Winterfield Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054, $130,000 Adam and Mellisa Brown and James Brown to William Somerville, property at 141 Georgia Belle Ave., Belmont, NC 28012, $210,000 Green Street Cottages to Michael and Patricia Baldelli, property at 108 Meyers Ridge Road, Cramerton, NC 28032, $362,000 Evenyl Floyd to Parvati Shiv and Ganesh Inc., property at 614 S. Main St., Mount Holly, NC 28120, $82,000 Roger Wiltse and Amber Wallner to James and Christy Williams, property at 1005 Mays Ct., Gastonia, NC 28054, $147,000 Accent Homes to Frank Lemonte and Kimberly Melchior, property at 136 Tom Sawyer Lane, Mt.

