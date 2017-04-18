Scotty Chastain v. James Arndt Jimmy Arndt Gaston College Gaston College Board of Trustees
SCOTTY CHASTAIN, Plaintiff, v. JAMES D. ARNDT a/k/a JIMMY ARNDT, in his official and individual capacity, GASTON COLLEGE and GASTON COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES, Defendants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar '17
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Bslsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC