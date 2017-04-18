Pregnant woman, man hit in gunfire

Gunshots rang out on a Gastonia street late Monday night, and a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were hit in the crossfire. Tiffany Marie Hambrick, 24, and Reginald Earl McCaskill, 21, were sitting on their Allison Avenue porch with friends and family around 9:30 p.m. listening to music when shots started spraying.

