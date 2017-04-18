Pregnant woman, man hit in gunfire
Gunshots rang out on a Gastonia street late Monday night, and a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were hit in the crossfire. Tiffany Marie Hambrick, 24, and Reginald Earl McCaskill, 21, were sitting on their Allison Avenue porch with friends and family around 9:30 p.m. listening to music when shots started spraying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar '17
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Bslsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC