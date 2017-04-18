Police: Woman hit cop with car
A woman accused of stealing eye shadow from a Belmont pharmacy faces steeper charges after allegedly hitting a cop with her car. Melissa Corinne McCarthy, of 401 Wesley Drive, Gastonia, was fleeing the Walgreens on Wilkinson Boulevard on Friday morning when Officer A. Spataro attempted to detain her on the suspected larceny, arrest warrants show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar '17
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Bslsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC