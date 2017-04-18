Police: Woman hit cop with car

A woman accused of stealing eye shadow from a Belmont pharmacy faces steeper charges after allegedly hitting a cop with her car. Melissa Corinne McCarthy, of 401 Wesley Drive, Gastonia, was fleeing the Walgreens on Wilkinson Boulevard on Friday morning when Officer A. Spataro attempted to detain her on the suspected larceny, arrest warrants show.

