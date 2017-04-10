Police: Suspects armed and dangerous
Police have identified two of the men they believe are responsible for brutally attacking and almost shooting a teen on a Bessemer City basketball court. Dequan Rashud McMiller and Michael Meeks III, each 21, are wanted for the Feb. 20 assault at Bessemer City Park.
