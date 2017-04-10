Police: Someone set fire to Gastonia ...

Police: Someone set fire to Gastonia house

Police have determined a fire on the front porch of a Gastonia home late Tuesday night to have been intentionally set. The blaze was reported on the 900 block of Hanover Street and was put out before firefighters arrived, Gastonia Fire Department Fire Marshal Chris Stowe said.

