Police say woman steals her high at Wal-Mart

A Gastonia woman is accused of trespassing and stealing from Wal-Mart before she inhaled toxins from an air can. Erin Morgan Clark, 25, was arrested Monday for second-degree trespassing, inhaling toxic vapors, shoplifting and concealing goods and assault. She's currently in Gaston County Jail with no bond. According to Gastonia Police, Clark trespassed at the Wal-Mart located at 3000 E. Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia.

