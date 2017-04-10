Park Sterling Bank moves closer to construction of new facility Updated at

Park Sterling Bank recently applied for a conditional use permit through the city of Gastonia to build a substantial new office building that will encompass 26,917 square feet. The 6.74-acre site near CaroMont Regional Medical Center is zoned to accommodate offices, but the city requires such a permit there for any proposed building that will be in excess of 25,000 square feet.

