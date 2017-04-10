Park Sterling Bank moves closer to construction of new facility Updated at

Park Sterling Bank moves closer to co...

Park Sterling Bank moves closer to construction of new facility

Park Sterling Bank recently applied for a conditional use permit through the city of Gastonia to build a substantial new office building that will encompass 26,917 square feet. The 6.74-acre site near CaroMont Regional Medical Center is zoned to accommodate offices, but the city requires such a permit there for any proposed building that will be in excess of 25,000 square feet.

