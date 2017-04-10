Opening date set for Gastoniaa s first brewery

Have you and your parched, hops-and-yeast-deprived lips been waiting with bated breath to learn when Gastonia's first brewery might finally open? "We finally have our grand opening date set for April 22," said Andrew Heath, manager of sales and distribution for Cavendish Brewing Co. "We're brewing nonstop every day to get those beers ready."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.