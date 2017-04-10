Opening date set for Gastoniaa s first brewery
Have you and your parched, hops-and-yeast-deprived lips been waiting with bated breath to learn when Gastonia's first brewery might finally open? "We finally have our grand opening date set for April 22," said Andrew Heath, manager of sales and distribution for Cavendish Brewing Co. "We're brewing nonstop every day to get those beers ready."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 18
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar '17
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Bslsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC