New sign will welcome visitors to downtown Gastonia
Efforts to spruce up the scenery and project some more positive vibes at the northern entrance to downtown Gastonia are ongoing. Next on the agenda? A stately new 'gateway wall' that will greet incoming motorists with something simple and classic, along the lines of 'Welcome to Gastonia.'
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar '17
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Bslsy
|16
