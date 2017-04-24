Multiple people face charges in Gaston County drug raid
James Michael Hardin, Xavier Twanne Hardin, Anthony Jarbar Pettus and Tammy Denise Smith are accused of trafficking crack cocaine since 2011. Very heavy police presence on Shannon Bradley Road.
