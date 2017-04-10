More expansion coming to Bethesda Oak...

More expansion coming to Bethesda Oaks subdivision

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Developers with the Bethesda Oaks community, just off South New Hope and Titman roads, brought a proposal to the Gastonia Planning Commission this month. More than 150 homes have already been built in Bethesda Oaks since 2006, and and third phase of houses are being built right now.

