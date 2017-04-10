More expansion coming to Bethesda Oaks subdivision
Developers with the Bethesda Oaks community, just off South New Hope and Titman roads, brought a proposal to the Gastonia Planning Commission this month. More than 150 homes have already been built in Bethesda Oaks since 2006, and and third phase of houses are being built right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 18
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar '17
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Bslsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC