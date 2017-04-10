Missing NC teen communicates with pol...

Missing NC teen communicates with police via Facebook, but won't reveal location

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: WBTV

A missing North Carolina teen who might be with her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend made contact with police on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Police said Rogers, who was last seen Friday night, would not tell them her location, Marielena Balouris of WAVY-TV reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nasty thing Apr 11 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar 18 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar 16 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar '17 Belmont 60
new from minnesota Mar '17 monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar '17 Penny 285
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Mar '17 Bslsy 16
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC