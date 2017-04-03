Manager, Fidelity at center of dispute

Manager, Fidelity at center of dispute

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Courier-Tribune

In November, Kim Woodard signed a contract to separate from her husband of 21 years, settling an unhappy marriage with an agreement that split 45 acres of land, two cars, two trucks, two motorcycles and custody of their teenage daughter. Her husband, Matthew Woodard, is the county manager in Montgomery County, but he also comes from a prominent family that has run Fidelity Bank for more than three decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selling Nudes? Mar 18 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar 16 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar 14 Belmont 60
new from minnesota Mar '17 monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar '17 Penny 285
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Mar '17 Bslsy 16
BangZzz Salon Feb '17 Catherine 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC