Manager, Fidelity at center of dispute
In November, Kim Woodard signed a contract to separate from her husband of 21 years, settling an unhappy marriage with an agreement that split 45 acres of land, two cars, two trucks, two motorcycles and custody of their teenage daughter. Her husband, Matthew Woodard, is the county manager in Montgomery County, but he also comes from a prominent family that has run Fidelity Bank for more than three decades.
