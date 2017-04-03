Man with history of theft accused of stealing beer Updated at

A habitual offender was arrested April 4 for allegedly stealing five 12-packs of beer, according to an arrest warrant. Albert Charlest Dawkins, 53, of 615 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, was charged with habitual larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy by Gastonia police. According to an arrest warrant, Dawkins stole five 12-packs of beer from Circle K Stores Inc. located at 2843 E Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia.

