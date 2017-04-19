Man charged with break-in, theft of a...

Man charged with break-in, theft of antiques

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

A Cherryville man has been charged with stealing antiques from a home in Vale while the victim was asleep inside. The victim, an 86-year-old man, told deputies on March 12 that he had been awakened by the sound of movement in his basement and saw flashlights outside his window and heard a vehicle leaving his driveway.

