Man accused of robbing, punching woman
A Gastonia man with a history of violent crime was arrested Thursday on allegations of robbing a woman and knocking her out. Police say 25-year-old Ronnie Cruz Harbin, of 1412 W. Walnut Ave., assaulted a 24-year-old Lowell woman in order to take $200 from her bank account.
