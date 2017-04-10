Longtime bowling alley faces its 10th frame
The rushed and unpublicized closure of a longtime Gastonia bowling alley is leaving people like Robert Neunzig with a 7-10 split. "It really stinks," said Neunzig, who is among the winter league bowlers who will be unable to finish their season due to AMF Gastonia Lanes being shuttered this weekend.
