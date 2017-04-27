Lincolnton felon charged with break-in

Lincolnton felon charged with break-in

Thursday Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies went to the home in the 4800 block of Maiden Highway on Oct. 31 after the homeowner had discovered someone used a ladder to break into the home through a back bedroom window, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. A Nikon camera and lens, two flat screen televisions and other electronic equipment and games, valued at more than $2,000, were stolen during the break-in.

