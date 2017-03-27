Lawmakers divided over repeal of a bathroom billa
As political pundits and advocacy groups continue to debate the merits of North Carolina's decision to repeal its "bathroom bill," even the all-Republican delegation that Gaston and Cleveland counties send to Raleigh remain divided on whether lawmakers made the right decision. "I didn't think we should repeal House Bill 2," said Sen. Kathy Harrington of Gastonia, who along with Gaston County Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 18
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 16
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 14
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb '17
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC