Kindness never comes on a bad day for cancer patient
Cancer doctors had told Jeff Armbruster his day was coming. After a week of chemotherapy because of a cancerous mass in his abdomen he knew he was about to lose the locks that curl up around the baseball cap he likes to wear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 18
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 16
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar '17
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Bslsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC