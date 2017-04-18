Helping the garden grow

For the last seven years, chances are if you've been to the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden you've either seen Polly Burden volunteering or you've seen some of her handiwork. This is why the Colleen O'Donnell, the director of education at the garden, decided to nominate her for the Impact Gaston awards through The Gaston Gazette. Burden has spent the last seven years volunteering in her spare time when she's not working at her part-time job at a Hallmarks store in Charlotte.

