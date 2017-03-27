Gifted and Talented Academy to open
The school system will open a Gifted and Talented Academy at the new Pleasant Ridge Elementary School currently under construction in west Gastonia. School leaders say the academy is designed especially for students who demonstrate academic excellence and have the ability to excel in a dynamic school environment.
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 18
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 16
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 14
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb '17
|Catherine
|2
