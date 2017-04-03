Gastonia woman still missing 9 years later
Fraley was last known to be at her apartment at 1850 Lowell Bethesda Road around 2 a.m. on April 8, 2008. Some of Fraley's personal items were found on South New Hope Road two days after she was reported missing, but the 4 foot 8, 90-pound blonde has not been seen since.
