Gastonia woman still missing 9 years later

Fraley was last known to be at her apartment at 1850 Lowell Bethesda Road around 2 a.m. on April 8, 2008. Some of Fraley's personal items were found on South New Hope Road two days after she was reported missing, but the 4 foot 8, 90-pound blonde has not been seen since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.