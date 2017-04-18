Gastonia woman charged with trafficking Updated at

Amanda Faith Broome, 25, of Old Church Road, Gastonia, was stopped around 2 a.m. on on U.S. 74 near Kings Mountain, by Cleveland County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Toney for an alleged traffic violation. After questioning, Broome allegedly admitted she had 27 grams of heroin packaged in balloons in her vehicle. The street value of the heroin is around $6,000, officers said.

