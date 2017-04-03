Gastonia man accused of offering bribe to cop Updated at

A homeless man reportedly begging for money found himself in more trouble after a police officer reported he offered a bribe of $28.97. It didn't work though. Ricky Eugene Watts, 51, was soliciting passers-by near the 1700 block of North Chester Street near 85 in Gastonia on April 4 when Justin Cline with the Gastonia Police Department arrived to question him. Watts reportedly tried to offer the officer $28.97 to influence him while Watts was being arrested.

