Gastonia 32 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Families find hope at Gaston Co. horse ranch
Executive Director, Meg Vanderbilt says step-by-step "Our mission here is to reach, rescue and restore hurting children families and horses." "Mostly we deal with developmental disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar '17
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Bslsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC