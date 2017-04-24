Gastonia 13 mins ago 11:34 p.m.2 gran...

Gastonia 13 mins ago 11:34 p.m.2 grandmothers robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the run

Shocking video shows two Gaston County grandmothers being robbed at gunpoint in their own home, and the suspect is still on the run. "I wake up at all hours of the night and I can see him with that gun at me," 71-year-old victim Jerry Shepherd recalled.

