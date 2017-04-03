Gaston Concert Association: George Bugatti finishes out 2016-17 season Updated at

Portraits of America Featuring George Bugatti is finishing out the Gaston Concert Association's 2016-17 season at First Assembly Church, 777 S. Myrtle School Road in Gastonia at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Bugatti is an American singer/pianist and songwriter who was discovered while performing at The Peninsular Hotel in Beverly Hills by "Tonight Show" creator Steve Allen.

