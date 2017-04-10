Gaston College student earns $300K scholarship Updated at
Even back in 2015, when Ryan Booth graduated from Highland School of Technology in Gastonia, he knew he aspired to have a career in biomedical research. But with the price tag of medical school soaring into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, achieving that dream just didn't seem possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 18
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 16
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar '17
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Bslsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC