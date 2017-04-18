Garden to commemorate lost children

One of the greatest fears for parents who have lost a child is the child won't be remembered, according to Candace Husley. And she should know - she lost her son, Steven Husley, in 2004 in a car crash. Since then she's been a member of The Compassionate Friends nonprofit, where she currently serves as the Southern Piedmont Chapter Leader. It was through this national organization's local chapter she met Patricia Erickson, who lost her son Andrew Erickson from a hypoglycemic seizure in his sleep due to his Type I Diabetes in 2012.

