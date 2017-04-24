Gang members sentenced for killing of couple with Gaston County ties

Two Charlotte gang members who pleaded guilty to murder for the 2014 killings of a couple with Gaston County ties have been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Jamell Lamon Cureton, 24, and Malcolm Jarrell Hartley, 23, had spent several years in the United Blood Nation gang in Charlotte before they participated in the killing of Douglas and Deborah London from Lake Wylie, South Carolina. Cureton was also sentenced for the killing of Kwamne Donqurius Clyburn in Charlotte.

