Features 11 mins ago 10:02 a.m.Tunnel to Towers Stair Climb honors first responders, 9/11 heroes

Tunnel to Towers Stair Climb honors first responders, 9/11 heroes

The Tunnel to Towers Stair Climb is inspired by the first responders that rushed into the World Trade Center on 9/11. CHARLOTTE, N.C. The Tunnel to Towers Stair Climb returned to Charlotte Saturday, as nearly 250 climbers navigated the stairs of Wells Fargo's Duke Energy center in uptown.

