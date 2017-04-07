Craft beer meets engineer at Gastonia...

Craft beer meets engineer at Gastonia's first brewery

Gastonia's first brewery will make its debut April 22. Cavendish Brewing Co. - named after founder Scott Cavendish - offers a touch of steampunk atmosphere with a roster of old-world style beers.

