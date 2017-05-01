Convoy of Hope Updated at

Saturday

Thousands of guests are expected to descend on The Gaston Gazette parking lot Saturday for the Convoy of Hope event. A tractor-trailer will roll into the parking lot at 1893 Remount Road in Gastonia with free items that will be distributed such as groceries, new shoes for women and children and haircuts, as well as free family portraits will be taken until items run out.

Gastonia, NC

