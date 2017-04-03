Childrena s night out for those in need
Gastonia Street Ministry is hosting an event at 6:30 p.m. Friday called "All God's Children Day," geared toward children under 15. The event will be a fun night out for both parents and kids, but it serves two other purposes: Driving up donations for the ministry, which gets no government funding, and getting more people in need through the organization's doors. At the event, volunteers with the ministry will be feeding kids and parents, hosting games for children, reading an Easter story and giving out Easter baskets.
