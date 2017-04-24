Bojangles employee robbed at gunpoint
Minutes after he left a fast food chicken shop with more than a thousand dollars in hand, a suspected armed robber was arrested by Gastonia Police with a K-9 in tow. Police say Marvin Deshawn Brown, a homeless man from Gastonia, approached Mialy Ezzell in the Bojangles parking lot at 400 E. Garrison Blvd. around 3:40 a.m. Monday.
