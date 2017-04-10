Bikers change perceptions through Easter egg hunt

A local motorcycle club wants to change some of the stereotypes that come to mind when people think of bikers, and they figured Easter was a good time to do that. The Gaston County Concerned Biker Association will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday for families and children in Gaston County. According to club secretary Donna Barnett, the goal is to simply get families out of the house and doing fun, holiday activities. But the Easter egg hunt will serve another purpose as well: Barnett hopes it will challenge the stereotypes people have about bike clubs.

