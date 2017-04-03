Belmont brewery adds festivals to menu
Six months after beer started pouring at York Chester Brewing Co., Jarvis Roberts is still introducing himself to Belmont residents unfamiliar with the new inhabitants inside of an industrial building on River Drive. Using music and food to lure people in, Roberts plans on hosting monthly festivals at his space near the Catawba River.
