Bank hires Cleveland native for regional job Updated at

Alliance Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina community bank with branches in Gastonia, Shelby and Kings Mountain, announced that Dale Oliver has joined their team as the new regional president of business development. Oliver is a native of Cleveland County and has more than 38 years of combined experience in banking and retail operations, having spent 20 years with Harris Teeter and 18 years with Fidelity Bank as senior vice president for the western region.

