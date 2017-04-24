Autopsy: Dallas man died of gunshot t...

Autopsy: Dallas man died of gunshot to head

The first Gaston County homicide of 2017 came as the result of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy report by the N.C. Medical Examiners Office. Aaron Rainey, Jakevious Lynch and Amber Deaton all face charges related to the killing of Ralpheal Kennedy, a North Gaston High School alum who was sitting behind the wheel of his car when he was shot at his cousin's house in Dallas on Jan. 31. Kennedy died at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Feb. 3, 25 years to the day after his birth.

