Around Town: Love to dance? Wea ve got it covered this weekend Updated at

The Highlighters Dance Club holds a dance on Friday, April 7, at the Belmont Moose Lodge, 122 Robert Russell Road, off NC 7. Doors open 6:30 and a line dance class gets things started at 6:45 p.m. Food will be served at 7:30 p.m. and the band Silver Hawk performs from 8 to 10:30 p.m. The dress code is upscale casual. Admission is $10 for members and $12 for guests.

